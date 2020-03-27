Man arrested for licking supermarket shelves to mock COVID-19 ; Watch Video

A man has been charged with making a terrorism threat after allegedly filming himself licking items in a supermarket saying ‘Who’s afraid of coronavirus?’.A 26-year-old boy who hails from Warrenton, Missouri, was seen licking the shelves filled with groceries and toiletries at the nearby Walmart in a video which has gone viral on the Internet and is making people extremely angry.

A world where everyone has been fighting the deadly coronavirus outbreak by staying indoors and maintaining social distancing, this man from Warrenton was seen mocking the coronavirus in a video which was later shared on the Internet. In the video, we see the young boy saying, “Who’s scared of coronavirus.” However, he was soon arrested.