Man arrested for licking supermarket shelves to mock COVID-19 ; Watch Video

A man has been charged with making a terrorism threat after allegedly filming himself licking items in a supermarket saying ‘Who’s afraid of coronavirus?’.A 26-year-old boy who hails from Warrenton, Missouri, was seen licking the shelves filled with groceries and toiletries at the nearby Walmart in a video which has gone viral on the Internet and is making people extremely angry.
A world where everyone has been fighting the deadly coronavirus outbreak by staying indoors and maintaining social distancing, this man from Warrenton was seen mocking the coronavirus in a video which was later shared on the Internet. In the video, we see the young boy saying, “Who’s scared of coronavirus.” However, he was soon arrested.
Find him, arrest him, imprison him, & deny him any healthcare if he gets the virus.
See how funny the disgusting little pr*ck finds it when his chest is collapsing & he can’t breathe. https://t.co/osWH8WOi2F
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 22, 2020
Post Your Comments