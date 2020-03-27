Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address on ‘complete lockdown’ was most watched TV event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to nation in which he declared the ‘complete lockdown’ was the most watched television event in India. This was revelaed by the national broadcaster Prasar Bharati. Earlier the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) released the number of people watched the event.

The address to nation on Tuesday evening was watched by over 197 million people. It is more than the number of people who watched the Indian Premier League (IPL) finals last year. IPL final was watched by 33 million. The address to nation by Prime Minister was telecasted by over 200 news channels.

“According to the data shared by BARC India the speech by PM Narendra Modi on total lockdown on March 24 had the highest TV viewership [unique viewers greater than IPL finals] with over 201 channels carrying it,” Prasar Bharati chief executive officer (CEO) Shashi Shekhar Vempati tweeted.

The PM’s televised address on Tuesday garnered significant hits on the social media as well. The number of hits on Doordarshan’s and Rajya Sabha’s YouTube channels were half a million and 0.1 million, respectively.

The PM’s address to the nation on March 19, announcing a 14-hour “Janata Curfew” on March 22, notched up a TV viewership of 18.3 million across 191 TV channels, according to BARC ratings.