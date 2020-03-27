Terror attack on Gurudwara in Kabul was lead by a Keralite

The terror attack against the Sikh Gurudwara in Kabul in which 27 Sikh were killed was lead by a Keralite. This was reported by national media. It has been reported that Muhsin, a native of Thrikkarippoor in Kasargod district has organised the attack.

He has allegedly changed his name as Abu Khalid Al Hindi after he joined ISIS. He was missing from 2017.

In 2017, the NIA had registered a case against five people in Kannur district for their alleged IS links. According to the NIA, Abu Khalild was believed to be in Syria.

A suicide bomber detonated himself at the entrance of the Gurdwara while three IS terrorists stormed the shrine in the Shorbazar area Wednesday morning. Around 150 people were worshiping in the Gurdwara at the time of the attack.