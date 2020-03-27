Terror attack on Gurudwara in Kabul was revenge for Kashmir, claims IS

National media reported Islamic State Khorasan (ISKP) has claimed responsibility of the terror attack on on a Gurudwara in central Kabul that killed 27 Sikh peoples. The terror attack took place on Wednesday.

This was reported by OPIndia and Swarjya quoting Mina al Lami, a specialist on jihadist media at BBC Monitoring. In a series of tweets Mina Lami claimed that the IS has attacked the Gurudwara as a revenge to the situation in Kashmir.

IS through its Amaq News Agency, said that the attack was carried out as an act of revenge for Kashmiri Muslims . They had not furnished further details.

We convey our sincerest condolences to the immediate family members of the deceased and wish speedy recovery to the injured. India stands ready to extend all possible assistance to the affected families of the Hindu and Sikh community of Afghanistan: Ministry of External Affairs — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2020

The attacker was identified as Abu Khalid Al-Hindi aged 27. It is possible that he belongs to India.

As per reports, a suicide bomber detonated himself at the entrance of the Gurdwara while three IS terrorists stormed the shrine in the Shorbazar area Wednesday morning. Around 150 people were worshiping in the Gurdwara at the time of the attack.

#ISIS claims responsibility for a deadly attack on a #Sikh temple in Kabul. Possibly the first time IS specifically targets the Sikh community. IS's attack of Jul 2018 in Jalalabad had targeted security forces, politicians and members of the Sikh & Hindu minority in Afghanistan — Mina Al-Lami (@Minalami) March 25, 2020

Meanwhile, Afghan and Western security agencies believe that the attack was ordered by Quetta Shura of Taliban at the behest of Pakistani intelligence. As per a report by Hindustan Times, the operation was code-named Blackstar and the Haqqani Network led by Taliban’s deputy commander Sirajuddin Haqqani and elements of Laskhar-e-Tayyeba were used to carry out the attack.

The report says that the actual target was the Indian embassy in Kabul. But, due to heavy troops deployment there, the terrorists chose to attack the Gurudwara instead, which is just 3 km away from the embassy building.