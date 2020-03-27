Use these simple remedies to ‘last longer in bed’

Premature ejaculation, is one of the biggest sexual problem that many males face. Premature ejaculation occurs when someone has an orgasm very quickly or orgasms without control. Males with premature ejaculation may also have very little warning before their orgasm, so they may not be able to delay it.

Premature ejaculation may lead to lower sexual satisfaction for both the person experiencing it and their partner. Some home remedies and exercises may help delay ejaculation or help someone become more aware of their sensations and how to control them.

Use these home remedies:

Boil 4-5 dates and eat them and drink milk. Do this in the morning and evening for 2-3 months.

2. Keep the gooseberry jam. Eat 2-3 Morab every day for 40 days. It thickens the semen and the problem of premature ejaculation is also removed.

3. Take 2 tablets of Chandrabhavati and 3 grams of asparagus powder with milk in the morning and evening.

4. Make 10 grams of basil seeds, 20 grams of anarkara and 30 grams of sugar powder and fill it in a bottle. Take one gram powder with milk in the morning and evening.

5. Dry the basil root and make the powder. Eat 1 gram basil powder and 1 gram ashwagandha powder and drink cow’s milk from above.

6. Mix 30 grams of olive oil and 10 grams of cinnamon oil and keep it. Apply 1-2 drops of this oil on the private part and massage it.