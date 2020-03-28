Coronavirus : Family tests COVID-19 positive after returning from Mecca

The number of deaths around the world from the novel coronavirus cases has crossed 27,000. Coronavirus cases in India crossed 800 as the Indian government unveiled a Rs 1.7 lakh crore stimulus to help those hit by the 21-day lockdown.

At least 17 members of a big family in Islampur in Sangli district Maharashtra have tested positive to the novel coronavirus.Initially four of a family had first tested positive for the viral infection on Monday (Mar 23). They had returned after performing Umra in Saudi Arabia. By Wednesday (Mar 25), another five family members had tested positive. Five more members of the family tested positive today (Mar 27).

After 5 of them tested positive on 25 May, more than 20 other members of the extended family, who reside in the same locality, were put on compulsory quarantine by district health authorities. Their samples were taken and sent to NIV-Pune, where 12 more tested positive.The samples were sent to NIV-Pune for testing.

With 17 cases emerging in the same family, Islampur is currently under strict monitoring.