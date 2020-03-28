Coronavirus : Infosys employee arrested for asking people to spread the virus by sneezing in public

Mujeeb Mohammed, who works as a Technical Architect at IT major Infosys, has been arrested by police after he had uploaded a contentious post on social media. Subsequently, the IT major also terminated his service.

The Infosys employee had written, “Let’s join hands, go out & sneeze with open mouth in public. Spread the virus.” Soon after Mujeeb advocated spreading the Wuhan Coronavirus, the screenshots of his post went viral on social media. Netizens demanded strict action from Infosys, adding that such people are a threat to society.

Does @Infosys endorse the views of Mujeeb Mohammad as he wants to spread Corona virus and calls for 'To spread the word to end the world'?@DgpKarnataka pic.twitter.com/ekHXACDxOM — Rita ?? (@RitaG74) March 26, 2020

Following the backlash on social media over its inaction against the employee, Infosys took to Twitter to pacify the situation. The company said, “We strongly reaffirm our commitment to responsible social sharing.” However, after preliminary enquiry and discussion with the said employee, Infosys suggested that it could be a case of mistaken identity. Nevertheless, it assured of appropriate action based on further investigation, keeping in mind the seriousness of the issue.

According to sources, Mujeeb was arrested by the City Crime Branch of the Bengaluru Police from Electronic City in Bengaluru.

Soon after Mujeeb was arrested, Infosys informed that they have completed the investigation into the issue and confirmed that it was not a case of mistaken identity, and he is indeed an employee of the company. The IT company informed that they have terminated the services of the employee. Infosys added, “the social media post by the employee is against Infosys’ code of conduct and its commitment to responsible social sharing. Infosys has a zero tolerance policy towards such act and has accordingly, terminated the services of the employee”.