Coronavirus: Union government ask state governments to impose moratorium on this

The union government has issued a notice to all state government in the country asking them to impose a 3-month moratorium electricity bill payments.

The union government also has issued directives to the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission(CERC) to provide 3-months moratorium to generation and transmission companies, reduce the payment security amount by half for future power purchases and charge no penalty on late payment. This comprises payments by distribution companies to private power plants and transmission projects as well.

#IndiaUnderLockdown: Centre issues notice to all state govts over electricity. Centre asks states to put 3-month moratorium on electricity bill payments. No penalty on electricity bills after 3 months.#COVID19 #COVID19India #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/0UC5NlGNry — NEWS9 (@NEWS9TWEETS) March 28, 2020

The union government pointed to the 21 days nationwide lockdown as reason for this. Due to this lockdown many people may not be able to pay their dues.

” In view of the lockdown imposed to blunt the spread of coronavirus pandemic, the whole workforce of the power sector- generation, transmission, distribution and systems operation are working tirelessly to keep all the homes and establishments lighted”, said the notice.