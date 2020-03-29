BCCI ,athletes extends monetary aide to PM fund for Covid-19 relief

In response to PM Narendra Modi’s call to donate to PM Cares fund-quota of which will be used to meet Covid-19 emergency, BCCI on Saturday donated 51 Crore rupees to the fund.

“The Board along with its state associations will continue to monitor and work closely with the Government of India, state governments and other state regulatory bodies and are committed to providing support to the state machinery in the face of adversity,” a statement from BCCI read.

Badminton champion PV Sindhu, wrestler Bajrang Punia, Sprinter Hima Das, Cricketer Suresh Raina, Sachin Tendulkar, and Saurav Ganguly all had donated to the nations fight against Coronavirus.