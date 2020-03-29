Critics Choice Film Awards 2020 announced: See the complete list of winners

The Critics Choice Film Awards for the year was announced. The award were given to cinemas in eight Indian languages. The awards were announced through the social media handle.

In Malayalam category, Mammootty and Parvathy won the awards for best acting for their performances in ‘Unda’ and ‘Uyare’ respectively.

Here’s the complete list of award winners from all 8 languages:

Malayalam:

Best Actor: Mammootty (Unda)

Best Actress: Parvathy (Uyare)

Best Film: Kumbalangi Nights

Best Director: Aashiq Abu (Virus)

Best Writing: Syam Pushkaran (Kumbalangi Nights)

Tamil:

Best Actor: Vijay Sethupathi (Super Deluxe)

Best Actress: Amala Paul (Aadai)

Best Film: Super Deluxe

Best Director: Thiagarajan Kumararaja (Super Deluxe)

Best Writing: Mysskin, Thiagarajan, Nalan Kumarasamy, Neelan K Sekar (Super Deluxe)

Hindi:

Best Actor: Ranveer Singh (Gully Boy)

Best Actress: Geetika Vidya Ohlyan (Soni)

Best Film: Gully Boy

Best Director: Zoya Akhtar (Gully Boy)

Best Writing: Anubhav Sinha, Gaurav Solanki (Article 15)

Telugu:

Best Actor: Nani (Jersey)

Best Actress: Samantha (Oh Baby)

Best Film: Mallesham

Best Director: Gowtam Tinnanuri (Jersey)

Best Writing: Vivek Athreya (Brochevarevarura)

Kannada:

Best Actor: Rishi (Kavaludaari)

Best Actress: B Jayashree (Mookajjiya Kanasugalu)

Best Film: Bell Bottom

Best Director: Jayathirtha (Bell Bottom)

Best Writing: Dayananda TK (Bell Bottom)

Marathi:

Best Actor: Sandeep Kulkarni (Dombvili Return)

Best Actress: Mrinal Kulkarni (Welcome Home)

Best Film: Dhappa

Best Director: Nipun Dharmadhikari (Dhappa)

Best Writing: Sumitra Bhave (Welcome Home)

Bengali:

Best Actor: Kaushik Ganguly (Kedara)

Best Actress: Swastika Mukherjee (Kia and Cosmos)

Best Film: Kedara

Best Director: Atanu Ghosh (Robibaar)

Best Writing: Atanu Ghosh (Robibaar)

Gujarati:

Best Actor: Jayesh More (Hellaro)

Best Actress: Deekash Joshi (Dhunki)

Best Film: Hellaro

Best Director: Abhishek Shah (Hellaro)

Best Writing: Abhishek Shah, Prateek Gupta, Saumya Joshi (Hellaro)