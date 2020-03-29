Lowest pollution levels in Delhi after lock-down

The lock-down has brought the pollution levels at the National Capital to its lowest recorded points in a few decades. The heavy rain which NCR received past week also contributed to the clean air, which Delhi badly craved for many years.

The 21-day total lock-down had almost kept private vehicles to touch the Delhi roads. Only logistic transport vehicles carrying essential goods are allowed on roads for the lock-down period. The construction works are also stopped in Delhi and neighboring states, the cumulative effect of which brought down pollution levels considerably in Delhi.