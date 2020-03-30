Apple and White House join hands to fight Coronavirus

White House and Apple are currently in a joint venture to develop an App and Website to fight the Covid-19 pandemic in the IT front. It is said that the Trump administration had approached the iPhone maker with the proposal to develop an app and website.to spread Covid awareness.

The App and website will direct users to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control on the disease caused by the coronavirus. The App will be released soon in Appstore and will ask users questions about symptoms, location and risk factors and then provide the appropriate up-to-date guidance from the CDC, White House officials said.