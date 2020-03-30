COVID 19: What is keeping PM through corona virus scare? Modi reveals himself.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had posted an animated yoga videos in response to a question on his Sunday radio show about how he was keeping himself active during the three-week lockdown to fight coronavirus or COVID-19. The videos depict various yoga asanas that PM Modi said had benefited him greatly.

“During yesterday’s #MannKiBaat, someone asked me about my fitness routine during this time. Hence, thought of sharing these Yoga videos. I hope you also begin practising Yoga regularly,” the PM tweeted.

“I am neither a fitness expert nor a medical expert. Practising Yoga has been an integral part of my life for many years and I have found it beneficial. I am sure many of you also have other ways of remaining fit, which you also must share with others…The Yoga videos are available in different languages. Do have a look. Happy Yoga practicing…”

“I will post videos on social media on what I do. Maybe you can use the videos. I am not a fitness expert, nor a yoga teacher. I am only a yoga practitioner. Maybe these will help you during the corona lockdown,” he suggested.

Last year, he had posted the videos, which feature an animated version of the Prime Minister, in the run-up to the International Yoga Day.