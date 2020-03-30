Extension of Covid-19 lock-down baseless: Rajiv Gauba

As rumors spread on the extension of the 21-day national lock-down, Cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba confirmed the talks are baseless.”I am surprised to see such reports, there is no such plan of extending the lockdown,” Gauba said.

The 21-day lockdown came into effect on the intervening night of March 24-25. The lock-down sparked a huge exodus of migrant workers adding to the concern of the pandemic spread. The government had issued a set of measures to be implemented by local authorities to enforce the lockdown and to make sure that the migrant workers do not face any difficulties during the period of the lockdown.

The Coronavirus infection had crossed the 1100 mark in India as of Monday and claimed the lives of 30 people.