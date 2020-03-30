Omar Abdullah shares some relaxation tips for corona lockdown

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah, who was released Tuesday after 232 days in detention, has been sharing ‘tips’ on surviving quarantine or a lockdown, drawing on his ‘months of experience’.

His advises have been coming in the form of a tweet thread which he started on March 24.

“Fresh air really helped – deep breaths near an open window,” Abdullah wrote in one of his tweets, as the country remained under a 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 to check the spread of COVID-19.

On a lighter note if anyone wants tips on surviving quarantine or a lock down I have months of experience at my disposal, perhaps a blog is in order. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) March 24, 2020

Abdullah was detained on the intervening night of August 4 and August 5 last year just before the government abrogated provisions of Article 370.