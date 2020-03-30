Latest NewsIndia

Omar Abdullah shares some relaxation tips for corona lockdown

Mar 30, 2020, 07:58 am IST
Less than a minute

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah, who was released Tuesday after 232 days in detention, has been sharing ‘tips’ on surviving quarantine or a lockdown, drawing on his ‘months of experience’.

His advises have been coming in the form of a tweet thread which he started on March 24.

“Fresh air really helped – deep breaths near an open window,” Abdullah wrote in one of his tweets, as the country remained under a 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 to check the spread of COVID-19.

Abdullah was detained on the intervening night of August 4 and August 5 last year just before the government abrogated provisions of Article 370.

 

 

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close