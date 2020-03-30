Sharp rise in Covid cases in UP, Plan to turn 5 star hotels to quarantine centers

UP government alarmed by the sharp rise in Covid-19 cases over the last 24 hours devised strict action plans to counter the pandemic.19 new Covid positive cases were registered in just 24 hours 12 from Meerut, 4 from Noida,2 from Ghaziabad and one from Bareily.

State secretary for Health Amit, Mohan Prasad said the Covid patients are recovering well and none had been in a state to use the ventilator equipment. He added that 4 hotels in Lucknow will be used as makeshift quarantine facilities for suspected Covid candidates in view of the sharp surge today. Hyatt, Marriot, Piccadilly and Lemon tree luxury hotels are selected for this purpose.