Social media app launches new features and emoji

The popular social media app ToTok has launched new features and emoji. The new features, emoji, and revised terms and privacy policy for users were launched on Monday.

In the latst version the social media app has introduced “Last seen” and “Online” statuses as well as “Local Time” for its users.

“To add some fun to your days during these challenging times, we’ve introduced more emoji rain effects. Haven’t tried emoji rain yet? Type ‘face mask’, ‘stay home’, or other similar phrases in any chat and tada, you’ve got an emoji rain,” ToTok said in a message .

ToTok also updated its terms of use and privacy policy to reflect its latest features and updates for better user experience and protect data privacy and security. ToTok launched a feature that provided its users with the latest developments on coronavirus . The updates covered live statistics and global news, helping ToTok users keep up to date with accurate information.