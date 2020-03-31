17 Covid positive cases reported from Indoor

The trade center at the heartlands of India-Madhya Pradesh’s Indoor is reporting a sharp surge in Covid positive cases. 17 confirmed Covid positive cases had been registered today taking the total toll in Indoor alone to 44.

All the confirmed cases are given treatment in Corona hospitals in isolation. Indoor district Collector Manish Singh talking to reporters said all the 17 patients swab tests returned positive for the second time. Singh said that the Corona count is likely to go up in the coming days, and patients in observation would be asked to live in-home quarantine.

Apart from 44 in Indoor, Ujjain has 5, Bhopal 3, Gwalior 2, Jabalpur 8 and Shivpuri has 2 Corona positive cases.