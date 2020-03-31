BJP MLA starts ‘Modi Kitchens’ amid Coronavirus lockdown

BJP MLA Ganesh Joshi from Mussoorie in Uttarakhand has started four ‘Modi Kitchens’ to feed the families of labourers and daily wagers affected by the nationwide lockdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Joshi told IANS, “We have started ‘Modi Kitchens’ at four places in my Assembly seat, to make sure there is no starvation in the state at the time of lockdown.

It has been started in Dovalwala, Gadi Cantt, Jakhan, and Rajpur.” He said kitchens are being operated with the help of commoners. Food packets are made available for free. 1,600 packets were prepared on the first day.

Today food is being distributed to 2,250 people. 600 people are cooking food in the kitchen at a time. “The main reason behind the name ‘Modi Kitchen is Modiji is concerned about the poor and the helpless. Similarly, we too are engaged in this work. It is named by his inspiration,” he said.