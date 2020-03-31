Bollywood actress shares bikini picture with a message to “Spread smiles, not germs”: See pics

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela on Monday took to her social media handle and shared a throwback picture of her that sees her strike a scorching pose in a blue bikini.

Sharing the stunning image, Urvashi gave her fans a message amid the coronavirus outbreak. “Spread smiles, not germs,” she wrote.

Urvashi Rautela is an Indian film actress and model who appears in Bollywood films. Rautela was crowned Miss Diva – 2015 and represented India at the Miss Universe 2015 pageant.

She made her Bollywood debut with Singh Saab the Great and appeared in films like Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story 4 and Pagalpanti.