Coronavirus : Hero Group to contribute Rs 100 crore to PM-Cares fund

Hero Group has recently announced a contribution of Rs 100 Crore towards the relief measures from the Coronavirus pandemic. The group will be giving Rs 50 crore to the PM-Cares fund while the remaining Rs 50 crore will be used for other relief measures. The companies that are doing this this contribution from the Hero Group are Hero MotoCorp, Hero FinCorp, Hero Future Energies, Rockman Industries, Hero Electronix, Hero Enterprise and AG Industries.

As a part of the relief measures, Hero MotoCorp. will distribute masks, sanitizers, gloves and 100 ventilators to hospitals and health departments. It has also offered to donate more than 60 motorcycles to the health departments in the rural areas in various states. The motorcycles – having undergone the necessary modifications ? can be used as mobile ambulances. Further, the company is distributing more than 10,000 meals to daily wage workers, stranded laborers and homeless families in several areas of Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat. The meals will be prepared by the kitchen staff at the company’s manufacturing facilities in Gurgaon and Dharuhera in Haryana; Neemrana in Rajasthan; Haridwar in Uttarakhand, Halol in Gujarat and Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh and the Company’s R&D facility ? the Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur. Additionally, the company will also be providing food packets at shelter homes and will be distributing 2,500 ration kits for the families in Delhi, Maharashtra and Kerala.