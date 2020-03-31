Imran Khan taunts PM Modi for lockdown,says “we will use ‘wisdom’ to beat coronavirus”

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his recent address to his nation, praised China — the country which has been held responsible by world over for unleashing coronavirus on the planet. Khan said China tackled the deadly virus well by ‘locking down 2 crore people’.

In the same address, Imran Khan audaciously berated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for imposing a 21-day pan-India lockdown in order to stem the growth the virus. He said PM Modi “apologised for announcing lockdown without any preparations.”

The Prime Minister’s Office also put this out on Twitter. “We can see the consequences of India’s hasty decision of imposing a complete lockdown. Their government had to apologise for their unplanned decision .We must learn and fight this pandemic with wisdom and not in haste,” Pakistan PMO wrote the micro-blogging site.