UAE announces 50% discount on traffic fines

A traffic discount scheme was announced in UAE. The Sharjah emirate has announced the discount scheme. A discount of 50% on traffic fines has been announced in Sharjah.

The decision was announced by the Executive Council of Sharjah, and will be applicable on all traffic fines accrued before March 31, 2020. The decision also waived all the traffic points that drivers received for committing the violations.

Starting from April 1, 2020, the discount scheme will be valid for a period of months.