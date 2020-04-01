14 Muslim clerics including foreigners were arrested from the house of a Maulavi

Police has arrested 14 Muslim clerics who had attended the religious event held by Tablighi Jamaat’s in Nizamuddin, Delhi from the house of a maulana in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh.

These clerics had come from Nepal, Bihar, Delhi and Maharashtra. They were hiding at a Maulana’s house in Meerut. They hide in the house after police started action against Tablighi Jamaat.

Meerut police after getting a tip-off about the presence of some maulavis in the town. However, when they raided a mosque in Kashi village of Meerut, they did not find any maulavis sheltered there. The police then searched the house of mosque’s Maulana, where they found the 14 Jmaulavis who had attended the congregation in Nizamuddin.

All the 14 Jamaatis hiding in the Maulana’s house are being quarantined for 14 days at the same place. The police are also preparing to file a complaint against the Maulana for providing shelter to the Jamaatis.

Tablighi Jamaat has become the epicenter of Covid-19.