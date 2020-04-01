FIR registered against Tableeghi Jamaat leader Maulana Saad

The Delhi police has registers a FIR against Maulana Saad Kandhalvi, the chief of Tableeghi Jamaat. The FIR was registered as the Nizamuddin Markaz has become the epicenter of Covid-19 in the country.

The Maulana has been accused of organizing the Tableeghi Jamaat congregation. The event was organised flouting the social distancing norms. But he is untraceable from March 28.

There were thousands of persons present inside the Tableeghi Jamaat’s international headquarters in southwest Delhi during the Janata curfew and nationwide lockdwon.

#WATCH Delhi Police release a video of its warning to senior members of Markaz, Nizamuddin to vacate Markaz & follow lockdown guidelines, on 23rd March 2020. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/2evZR6OcmB — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2020

As many as seven people – one from Kashmir and six from Telangana, died of Covid-19 in the days following the congregation. The Delhi government had filed a case against the Markaz administration on Monday.

Tabligh-e-Jamaat’s Markaz in Nizamuddin West, which is among the major COVID-19 hotspots in the country, has been cleared after the evacuation of 2,361 people in the past 36 hours.