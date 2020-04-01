“If Allahu has decided to claim 70,000 lives by this pandemic, then doctors will not be able to stop it”: Tabliqi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad urges Muslims to defy lockdown

An audio clip of the chief of Tabliqi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad was released outside. In the audio clip the Muslim cleric has urged all Muslims to defy the nationwide lockdown imposed to fight the spread of Covid-19 pandemic. This was reported national media including Republic TV.

“Can any doctors save you from this disease which has claimed 70,000 lives and turned them into angels? If Allah says that 70000 angels have been taken in his care then how can any power in the world do anything against this? This is not the time to spread fear or untouchability. This is not the time to listen to doctors and forego prayers. meeting each other. To remove this situation bring out all the women, children, animals. Remember, none of us can counter Allah’s will or nature,” the voice in the audio clip can heard saying.

“Why have you believed that if we meet then the disease will spread? This is the time to come together and spread the word of Allah. The conspiracy of the non-believers is hindering Muslims from coming together. This plot comes in the guise of curing the disease, but it is just a scheme to stop Islam and Muslims and our ways. If Muslims believe in these things, then the disease will end but so will our brotherhood. They say don’t sit next to each other, don’t eat from one plate – this is a program to destroy Muslims’ unity, separate Muslim from Muslim and bring in accountability among us”, the voice clip continues.

But the voice in the audio clip was not yet confirmed as the sound of Maulana Saad. Maulana Saad was booked by the Delhi police on Tuesday for violating government orders on not organizing public gatherings and maintaining social distance to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

The Markaz (center) in the south Delhi neighborhood organized a Tabligh-e-Jamaat from March 1-15 and at least 2,000 people, including foreigners and Indians from across the country, attended the gathering. On Sunday night, many residents of the center started showing symptoms fro COVID-19 and police and paramilitary officials locked down the area but authorities fear a possible spread of the virus.

The Telangana government late Monday said six people who attended the congregation died due to the virus. On Tuesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said 24 people who took part in the Jamaat have tested positive and over 440 residing at the markaz have been hospitalized after they showed symptoms for the disease.