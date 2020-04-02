Coronavirus : Kerala Govt to begin ‘free food kit’ distribution this week

Free ration for ration card holders began on Wednesday in Kerala. The free food kit will also be supplied from this week.Ali Asgar PM, Supplyco CMD, said that the free food kit will begin from April first week. The kits for supply are being prepared at 56 depots across the state, head office at Gandhi Nagar and at selected Supplyco supermarkets.

The kits will have 17 items: Sugar (1kg), tea (250g), beans (1kg), chickpea (1kg), coconut oil (500g), atta (2kg), cornflour (1kg)m chilly powder (100g), coriander powder (100g), dal (250g), turmeric powder (100g), fenugreek (100g), mustard (100g), soap (2 nos), Sunflower oil (1 litre), urad dal (1kg).

Supplyco CMD said the free supply is part government’s determination that no one should be left hungry during this period of COVID-19 outbreak. Each kit will be worth Rs 1000. The government has allotted Rs 350 crores as part of the first installment towards the scheme.