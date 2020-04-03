Air India closes all bookings even further after the lock-down period

Air India, the national carrier of India had closed all domestic and international bookings till 30, April. The airliner will wait for a decision from aviation authority after 14 April, the day in which national lock-down ends.

“We are awaiting a decision post 14 April,” the airline spokesperson said.

On Thursday, Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola said airlines are free to take ticket bookings for any date after April 14. The new move is looked upon as a precautionary measure for further assurance from authorities