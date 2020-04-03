Opposition slams PM’s appeal of lighting candles

Prime minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to light candles and torchlights on Sunday faces criticism from the opposition. In a continuous series of tweets, PM was accused of his empty symbolism and ‘curating a feel good moment’ without announcing important measures.

“On this Sunday, April 5, we will challenge the darkness of coronavirus together. On April 5, at 9 pm, I need you to spare 9 minutes. At 9 pm, turn off all the lights in your houses and light a Diya, candle, torch or flashlight for 9 minutes at your doors, or balcony,” PM Modi said in a video message this morning.

Among the first to tweet their response was Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

"Listened to the Pradhan Showman. Nothing about how to ease people's pain, their burdens, their financial anxieties. No vision of the future or sharing the issues he is weighing in deciding about the post-lockdown. Just a feel-good moment curated by India's Photo-Op PrimeMinister!" – tweeted Mr Tharoor.

Listened to the Pradhan Showman. Nothing about how to ease people’s pain, their burdens, their financial anxieties. No vision of the future or sharing the issues he is weighing in deciding about the post-lockdown. Just a feel-good moment curated by India’s Photo-Op PrimeMinister! — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 3, 2020

Turn out lights & come on balconies? GET REAL MR. MODI! Give India fiscal pkg worth 8-10pc of GDP Ensure immediate wages to construction & other labour during lockdown- laws exist permitting this Stop gagging real press in name of curbing fake news — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) April 3, 2020

Dear @narendramodi,

We will listen to you and light diyas on April 5. But, in return, please listen to us and to the wise counsel of epidemiologists and economists. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 3, 2020

BJP leader BL Santhosh slammed the criticism, saying PM Modi was “instilling confidence and hand-holding countrymen” like a guardian.