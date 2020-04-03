DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSIndia

Opposition slams PM’s appeal of lighting candles

Apr 3, 2020, 11:44 am IST
Prime minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to light candles and torchlights on Sunday faces criticism from the opposition. In a continuous series of tweets, PM was accused of his empty symbolism and ‘curating a feel good moment’ without announcing important measures.

“On this Sunday, April 5, we will challenge the darkness of coronavirus together. On April 5, at 9 pm, I need you to spare 9 minutes. At 9 pm, turn off all the lights in your houses and light a Diya, candle, torch or flashlight for 9 minutes at your doors, or balcony,” PM Modi said in a video message this morning.

Among the first to tweet their response was Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

“Listened to the Pradhan Showman. Nothing about how to ease people’s pain, their burdens, their financial anxieties. No vision of the future or sharing the issues he is weighing in deciding about the post-lockdown. Just a feel-good moment curated by India’s Photo-Op PrimeMinister!” – tweeted Mr Tharoor.

BJP leader BL Santhosh slammed the criticism, saying PM Modi was “instilling confidence and hand-holding countrymen” like a guardian.

