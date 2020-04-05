11 students took part in Tablighi Markaz, says Madrasa authorities

11 students were also isolated after Madrasa authorities found out that they participated in the Delhi Markaz, the epicenter of the Corona spread in India. The Madrasa authorities said that the students attended the congregation at Delhi without informing them. More than 33 percent of the Covid cases had been linked to the Delhi Tablighi Markaz on March 12.

The Chief Medical Officer Santhosh Kumar said the 11 students have not been added to the list of Tablighi Jamaat members. However, madrasa authorities said that the student had visited Delhi between March 1 and 11. The students are quarantined in UP and their swab test results are awaited. The 550 other students in the UP Madrasa are also screened and kept in isolated observation.

The Madrasa manager got a tip-off from a student about the Delhi Markaz visit of some students. He announced over the mic to voluntarily reveal their identity and to step forward if they visited Delhi Markaz. The students said they withheld the information about their visit because they were scared,” said madrasa’s manager Maulana Habib Ahmed.