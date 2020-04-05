Indian Army killed 9 terrorists in an encounter

The Indian Army has foiled the infiltration attempt by militants in Keran sector of North Kashmir. The Army has killed 9 militants in an encounter in the last 24 hours. The terrorists were trying to cross the Line of Control (LOC) by taking advantage of the bad weather. As reports one soldier of Indian Army was martyred during the operation.

On 4th April,the Army gunned down four militants in the Kulgam district’s Man Gori village of the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) in an operation. The operation was conducted by a joint search party of the Indian Army forces, J&K Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

9 terrorists killed by Indian Army in last 24 hrs in Kashmir valley. While 4 terrorists were killed y'day in Batpura in South Kashmir,5 other terrorists eliminated along LoC in Keran sector. Terrorists killed in Keran sector were trying to infiltrate from across LoC: Army sources pic.twitter.com/bmm2aEBMzA — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2020

The encounter marked the first such operation carried out by the security forces in Kulgam in over 11 months. The police have alleged that the killed militants were responsible for the killing of four civilians in the Kulgam district within the last 15 days.