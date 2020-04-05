Kupwara Gun-battle, 5 infiltrators and One Soldier killed

Five unidentified militants, suspected to be foreigners, were killed in an ongoing counter-infiltration operation in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, the Indian Army said on Sunday. In the gun-battle, India lost one Soldier.
The operation was launched close to the Line of Control (LoC) five days ago, after the Army intercepted a group of militants, believed to be infiltrators, in the Jamgund forest area of Keran sector.
On Wednesday, there was a brief exchange of fire, after which massive combing was carried out by the Army in the forest area. The Army also sealed all the entry and exit points.
Post Your Comments