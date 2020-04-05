Kupwara Gun-battle, 5 infiltrators and One Soldier killed

Five unidentified militants, suspected to be foreigners, were killed in an ongoing counter-infiltration operation in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, the Indian Army said on Sunday. In the gun-battle, India lost one Soldier.

The operation was launched close to the Line of Control (LoC) five days ago, after the Army intercepted a group of militants, believed to be infiltrators, in the Jamgund forest area of Keran sector.

On Wednesday, there was a brief exchange of fire, after which massive combing was carried out by the Army in the forest area. The Army also sealed all the entry and exit points.