Police constable suspended for helping Tablighi Jamaat members cross state border

A constable in the Delhi police was suspended by the authorities for helping Tablighi Jamaat members to cross Delhi-UP border. Police constable named Imran, working in the security branch of Delhi Police was suspended for helping Tablighi Jamaat members to go to Ghaziabad.

The incident took place on Friday, April 3. The police have arrested Shahid, Aasif, Jameel, Ayyub, Intzar, Wasim, Imran, Usman, and Gufran. Imran and Jamaatis have been quarantined on Saturday.

Imran was illegally crossing the Delhi-UP border on Thursday in his car along with members of Tablighi Jamaat. The constable was stopped by Ghaziabad Police and was taken into custody after he was interrogated. The Ghaziabad Police soon informed the Delhi Police about the incident .

The Tablighi Jamaat is has become the epicentre of the transmission of the coronavirus across the country. over 9000 Tablighi Jamaat attendees and their primary contacts have so far been quarantined. At least 700 positive cases from Tablighi event has been reported in the last two days and few of them have died.