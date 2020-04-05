‘Rerun of Mahabharat and Ramayan will be useful for her’: Mukesh Khanna mocks Sonakshi Sinha

Bollywood actor Mukesh Khanna has mocked the top Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha. The ‘Shatiman’ actor mocked Sonakshi while talking about the relevance of re-telecasting the classic TV series -Ramayaan and Mahabharata-.

“I think the reruns will be useful to many who haven’t watched the show earlier. It will also help people like Sonakshi Sinha who have no knowledge about our mythological sagas. People like her don’t know who did lord Hunuman get Sanjivani for. There is a video doing the rounds where few boys are asked whose Mama (uncle) was Kans and they got scared to answer. Some said Duryodhan, others said something else, so they are not aware of the mythology,” said Mukesh in an interview given to Times of India.

Earlier in September last year, on Amitabh Bachchan’s game show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ Sonakshi had failed to name the person for whom Lord Hanuman had brought “sanjeevani” in the Ramayana epic. She got confused between four options – Sugriva, Lakshmana, Sita and Rama. Sonakshi took a lifeline to answer the question.

Mukesh Khanna has played role of Bhisma in ‘Mahabharat’ series.