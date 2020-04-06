Covid-19 test result of bakery worker who was arrested for spitting in bread dough released

The Covid-19 test result of the bakery worker who was arrested by Ajman police for spitting in the bread dough was released. He was tested negative for coronavirus infection.

On Saturday, the Ajman police arrested the Asian expat from a bakery in Ajman for spitting in the bread dough. The 24-year-old Asian worker was caught in a camera.

The swab of the arrested worker was taken for Covid-19 testing, which came back negative. The case has been transferred to the public prosecution for further legal action.

The Ajman municipality has shut down the bakery for violating health and hygiene regulations. Ajman police arrested the worker after municipality notified them.