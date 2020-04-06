Five soldiers martyred in an encounter with terrorists in Kashmir

Five soldiers of Indian Army were martyred in an encounter with the militants along the Line of Control (LoC_ in Jammu and Kashmir in last 2 days. All the Army soldiers killed were belonging to the 4 Parachute Regiment.

The soldiers were heli-dropped nearby after an unmanned aerial vehicle detected a trail by infiltrating terrorists long the Line of Control in Keran sector.

As per reports, the soldiers who were operating under heavy snow and bad visibility was able to track down the terrorists but as they neared them snow under their feet gave way leading to three members of the squad falling into a gorge, right where the terrorists had taken shelter.

In the encounter all the five terrorists were eliminated while three of Para squad were killed by the terrorists. The remaining two members of the army squad were heavily injured and succumbed to injuries after evacuation from the site.

The names and rank of the soldiers who were killed are Subedar Sanjeev Kumar, Havildar Davendra Singh, Paratroopers Bal Krishan, Amit Kumar and Chhatrapal Singh.

Terrotrists killed in the Kulgam Encounter are identified as Aijaz Ahmed Naiko (Moosa) from Kulgam, active since 2018; Shahid Ahmed Malik (Kulgam) and active since 2019; Waqar Farooq from Kulgam and missing since last month; and M. Ashraf Malik (Sadam) from Anantnag.