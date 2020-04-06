Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announces new decision on UAE residence visa

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has announced the UAE Cabinet decision to cancel fines for residence visa holders until the end of the year.The decision was taken by UAE Cabinet on Sunday.

Sheikh Mohammed also announced the decision to reinforce the nation’s strategic stockpile, and directed factories to support the needs of the health sector in the country.

