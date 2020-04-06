Yellow alert declared in four districts in Kerala

Yellow alert has been declared in four districts in Kerala as the the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rain. The IMD has predicted heavy rains in Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayand. The IMD has said that these four districts may receive heavy summer rain.

IMD has also given weather warnings for fishermen. The IMD has issued warning to fishermen in the Kerala, Lakshadwep coasts. IMD predicted that from 6 April to 8 April the sea condition will be rough to very rough over Lakshadweep area and Kerala coast.

And sea condition will be rough over South Andaman coast and south-west Bengal coast on 6 April and 7 April. So the IMD urged fishermen to not go for fishing on these areas.