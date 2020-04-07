Covid-19: UAE government issues important advisory for expats: Know all about UAE visa restrictions

UAE government has recently announced many decisions and exempted fines for residence visa holders. The decision were taken as the world is fighting the spread of coronavirus.

Here are some answers to the doubts and questions regarding this. These were explained by the Amer call centre of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), Dubai.

The visa exemption announced by UAE government applies to all visas. The exemption is for all types of entry permits which expired during the flight suspension, and the exemption time frame is from March 1 until end of May 2020.

The visa exemption is for all types of entry permits which expired during the flight suspension and the exemption is until the flight suspension is over or till end of May 2020, whichever is sooner.

As per new rules, if the grace period of a visit visa holder expires during the flight suspension, he will be exempted from paying the fines.

Also the authorities in UAE has informed that visit visas can be extended through the mobile app. This is possible if the the visit visa is under a personal sponsorship. If it is under the sponsorship of a travel agency and airline company then the visa holder has to contact them . The visit/tourist visa extension fees is Dh 815.

Regarding residence visa, as per the final update, a resident whose residence visa has expired outside the UAE during the flight suspension will get 30 days to return to the UAE from the date of flight resumption.