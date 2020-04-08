Actress Minissha Lamba shares her bikini pics during lockdown : See Pics

Minissha Lamba is an Indian Film actress who appeared in Hindi films.She made her debut with Yahaan (2005). Her other notable films include Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. (2007), Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008), Well Done Abba (2009), and Bheja Fry 2 (2011).

Minisha Lamba was born into a Sikh family, to Kawel Lamba and Manju Lamba in New Delhi in 1985. Her brother is Karanbir Lamba.

She studied at Chettinad Vidyashram School, Chennai for a year and then shifted to Army Public School, Srinagar where she completed her schooling. She majored in English (Hons.) from Miranda House, University of Delhi.

Minissha is looking too hot to handle in a sexy printed bikini.In the photo, we see her flaunting those sexy curves and the perfectly toned legs. Minissha is looking too hot to handle as she poses next to a pool in that sultry bikini. The diva, who is known for starring in several Bollywood movies, is one of the sexiest actresses in the Indian film industry.