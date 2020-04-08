Covid-19: Know all important helpline numbers in UAE

The Covid-19 pandemic has posed as a threatening to humankind across the world. The whole world is fighting against the deadly coronavirus. Governments all over the world has imposed strict measures against it.

UAE has also launched strict measures against the disease. The UAE government has launched various preventive and precautionary measures against Covid-19.

So here we are providing some important phone numbers in UAE that can be called in case of an emergency.

Health Related:

1. Dubai health Authority – 800 342

2.Department of Health in Abu Dhabi – 800 1717

3. Ministry of Health and Prevention – 800 11111 (Fore residents of Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah and Umm Al Quwain)

Visa related:

1. Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation – 800 44444

Hotline numbers – +97192083344, +97124965228

www.mofaic.gov.ae/en/Services/Twajudi-Resident

General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs(GDRFA) Dubai- 8005111