First look poster of ‘Pushpa’ starring Allu Arjun released

The first look poster of Telugu film ‘Pushpa’ starring young Telugu superstar Allu Arjun was released online by makers of the film. The first look poster was released Wednesday, April 8, as it is the birthday of Allu Arjun.

Sukumar is directing the film . In the first look poster, Allu Arjun appears in a rugged, local look.

Reports suggest that Allu Arjun plays a lorry driver in ‘Pushpa’. Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi will also be seen in a prominent role. It is said that the film revolves around red sanders smuggling with Allu Arjun playing a lorry driver’s role and Vijay Sethupathi as a forest officer.

First Look and the Title of my next movie “ P U S H P A “ . Directed by dearest Sukumar garu . Music by dearest friend @ThisIsDSP . Really excited about this one. Hoping all of you like it . @iamRashmika @MythriOfficial #MuttamsettyMedia pic.twitter.com/G8ElmLKqUq — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 8, 2020

Rashmika Mandanna plays the female lead. Prakash Raj, Jagapati Babu, Harish Uthaman, Vennela Kishore, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Anish Kuruvilla and many others are part of the supporting cast. Devi Sri Prasad is composing the music and Polish cameraman Miroslaw Kuba Brozek handles the camera.

Pushpa will be released in five languages – Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.