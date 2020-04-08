‘ Your hands on leadership in this crisis will go down in the annals of our history’: Mohanlal heaps praise on Chief Minister

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has come forward praising chief minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan. The south-Indian superstar also donated Rs.50 lakh to the Chief Minister’s disaster relief fund. Mohanlal is the first Malayalam actor to make a donation to Chief Minister’s disaster relief fund.

In a letter addressed to State CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Mohanlal heaped praised on his leadership.

Dear Sir,

These are very trying times for all of us. We deeply appreciate the safety measures and guidelines that you have set for us to contain this pandemic. Your hands on leadership in this crisis will go down in the annals of our history. Please accept my humble contribution of Rs 50,00,000 (Rs 50 lakhs only) to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund which may be used for the safety measures/relief steps initiated from your office to contain this pandemic. Please continue with your efforts Sir, our wishes are with you.

Earlier, Mohanlal had donated Rs 10 lakhs to the daily wage workers of the film industry who have been severely hit due to the complete lockdown.