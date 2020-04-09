Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s this clip from an unreleased film goes viral: Watch Video

An old video of former Miss world and Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has gone viral on social media. The video is from an old Hindi film which was not released.

The video clip is from a film titled ‘Radheshyam Sitaram’. The film has Suniel Shetty and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead. The work of the film started 23 years ago. But it never completed and released.

In the video, Rai Bachchan wears a purple lehanga with a matching embellished choli , and is decked up with heavy jewellery and make-up. In the video, she can be seen filming a 90s-style dance.