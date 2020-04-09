Coronavirus : Govt extends COVID-19 lockdown till this date; schools to remain closed until June 17

India’s total number of Coronavirus positive cases has reached 5,734, including 5095 active cases, 473 cured/discharged and 166 deaths, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a regular update on Thursday. The ministry said that 17 people have died due to the infection in the last 24 hours.

Odisha has extended the lockdown until April 30. Odisha is the first state to extend the 21-day lockdown that was to end on April 14 to April 30.

Several other states are yet to take a call on the extension of the lockdown. The decision was taken following a Cabinet meeting. Following the meeting, Odisha Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik addressed the people of the state.

He said that during the ongoing lockdown period amidst the coronavirus crisis, the discipline and sacrifice of the people has provided us with the strength to fight the virus. We have decided to extend the lockdown until April 30, Patnaik also said.