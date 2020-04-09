Karnataka prisoners prefer jail to Covid, rejects offer for bail

Karnataka as part of its efforts to lower crowding inside jails bailed out 2000 prisoners. The state law enforcement authority and the Karnataka Police equivocally passed this decision for reducing Covid-19 risks inside jails.

The prisoners in Vijayapura and Mysore central jails were earlier transferred to other less crowded jails starting from March 26.1,379 prisoners were granted parole and 636 remand prisoners were released in bail.

But reports are also there about 238 prisoners who preferred to stay in jail. The 238 prisoners also include political prisoners -mostly students who were arrested for participating in the anti-CAA Citizenship law protests.

Chief Justice Abhay S Oka directed the Karnataka government to persuade the students to avail of the bail offer, arranging a meet of students with the legal secretary of Karnataka. Thousands of students from Kashmir are similarly jailed in crowded Uttar Pradesh prisons.