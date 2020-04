Mumbai slum -Dharavi is completely sealed today after yet another Covid death. Thursday’s death brought the total death count to 3 in the slum area. Dharavi is the biggest slum in the Asian continent.

All shops including grocery, Vegetable and fruit stalls are closed today. Medical shops are exempted from the lock-down. Municipal Corporation has assured Dharavi residents that their needs will be fulfilled and brought to their doorstep with an initiating phone call.