Coronavirus : Govt cancels private TV channel licence for refusing COVID19 ads

Broadcasting body on Thursday revoked the license of a private TV channel after it refused to air public messages about coronavirus, claiming it was still due payment by the government for past services.

Prime Television, a popular pro-opposition channel, told authorities last month that it would not air information about COVID-19 unless it was paid for government-commissioned campaign messages during elections in 2015 and 2016.

The Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) cancelled its licence with “immediate effect” on Thursday, citing “the interest of public safety, security, peace and welfare”. “The Board considers it appropriate in the circumstances to do so,” said IBA board secretary Josephine Mapoma in a statement.

Prime Television director Gerald Shawa declined to comment on the IBA’s decision. The channel’s licence was suspended for a month last year after the ruling party accused it of “biased coverage” and “unethical reporting”.