Coronavirus : Tablighi Jamaatis illegally obtained fake SIM cards to hide their identity,says Reports

According to reports, three Muslims from Lohardaga had visited Tablighi Jamaat Markaz in New Delhi in March. The investigations have raised suspicions that Muslims who had travelled to attend Markaz may have used SIM cards, which were registered in the names of tribals.

As a special investigative team of the Jagran looked into the details of the matter, it was found out that the three people in whose the mobile numbers are registered have never been to Delhi. Interestingly, two of these mobile numbers are now out of reach while one number is being used in Delhi.

With this, new suspicions are being raised whether Tablighi Jamaat attendees of Lohardaga had illegally obtained SIM cards in the name of tribals to hide their identity during their travel to Delhi to attend the Markaz.

The police are now investigating the matter regarding whether people who travelled to Markaz used fake SIM cards obtained using the identities of tribals.