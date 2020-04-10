Covid-19: Salman Khan provides ration to daily wagers

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has once again proved that he is not only superstar in screen but also a superstar in life also. The ‘muscle man’ of the Bollywood has provided ration to daily wagers affected by the coronavirus lockdown. This was revealed by Baba Siddique, close friend of Salman Khan.

“Thank you @beingsalmankhan @tweetbeinghuman for your generous contribution towards the daily wage workers. You are always one step ahead of everybody when it comes to helping people and you have proved that yet again,” Siddique wrote on Twitter, sharing pictures of a godown and trucks filled with supplies.

Thank you @beingsalmankhan @tweetbeinghuman for your generous contribution towards the daily wage workers. You are always one step ahead of everybody when it comes to helping people and you have proved that yet again. (1/2).. pic.twitter.com/3zlW51MKOg — Baba Siddique (@BabaSiddique) April 10, 2020

“Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan @tweetbeinghuman for joining us in our fight against #CoronaVirus and making sure no one sleeps hungry!”, He again tweeted.